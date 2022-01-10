Wichita business owner asks for help identifying thieves

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Anthony Nash, owner of Mopigs Collectibles and Custom Paint in south Wichita, is asking for the community’s help identifying thieves that broke into his store two nights in a row last week.

“We sat down and tallied up what was taken, it was somewhere in the $20,000 to $30,000 range,” Nash said. “Being in the collectible industry, the problem is that $20,000 to $30,000 worth of stuff will just fit in your hands.”

Nash said the suspect first broke into the store earlier Wednesday morning.

“He pried the steel door open and removed the deadbolt,” Nash said. “He grabbed electronics, computers, monitors, game systems, and binders full of cards that were the accumulation of 32 years of my collection.”

Nash contacted the police and barricaded the doors to the store.

Less than 24 hours later, surveillance shows who Nash believes to be the first suspect returning with another person early Thursday morning.

“The same guy from the first night in my opinion and another guy came in the second night and tried to pry open the Bitcoin ATM,” he said. “They grabbed selective, expensive items.”

Nash opened the store, which sells, buys, and trades toys, games, art, and collectible cards in 2021. He used his collection he spent more than three decades building to open it.

“This is how we feed our kids, so the fact that they would come here and take things, this isn’t Walmart, this stuff took us forever to accumulate,” he said. “It’s not things that I order from a company. It’s stuff that I had to garage sell and trade for. It’s 30 years of getting this stuff together.”

Nash has insurance, but with thousands of dollars worth of irreplaceable collectibles missing, he hopes the suspects are identified and arrested.

“The fact that people would come in here and steal from a mom and pop shop that all we care about is making sure that nerds have someplace to come to hang out and find cool stuff, it’s getting to us,” he said. “There is not a reason for it.”

If you recognize the suspects, report them to the police.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.