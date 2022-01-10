Winfield School District launches daycare to serve teachers and staff

WINFIELD, Kan. (KWCH) - The Winfield School District kicked off the New Year by launching a new daycare at Country View Elementary.

Country View Elementary Principal Desaree Groene told Eyewitness News that teachers and staff were struggling to find childcare for their own children, and as a result, the district was losing employees.

“I have hired some amazing, amazing teachers,” said Groene. “I lost three of those amazing teachers to another district because we didn’t have a place for their young children who are not school age.”

Groene’s team got to work establishing a daycare for so-called “Baby Vikes”, future Vikings at the Winfield School District.

“They can say, I was a Baby Vike back when I was little and I graduated as a Viking,” said Groene.

Angie Burden works as an instructional coach for Country View Elementary. She said she could not find daycare for her infant son Jace, so she got help from her family.

“My parents are retired. They travel 6 hours from Missouri to watch Jace every other week, and then my mother-in-law does the off weeks,” said Burden, who told us it is a 40-minute drive for her mother-in law.

Childcare was a big worry for expecting third grade teacher Megan Morrow too. She said this new daycare came just in time for the arrival of her son Easton.

“We were really relieved to have daycare lined up and not have to scramble and try to find a list to get on,” said Morrow.

It took a lot to make it happen, including renovations, new hires, and a lot of state paperwork. Groene said it was worth it to take care of her staff.

“You become a family and we are a family out here,” said Groene.

The solution for her teachers and staff also benefits the community as a whole.

“If we can hire and retain young and vibrant teachers with young children, that’s only going to help our district,” said Groene.

Right now, the daycare is only open to teachers and staff employed by the Winfield School District. The district is working to license another daycare at Irving Elementary as well.

