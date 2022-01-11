Becky Tuttle elected new Vice Mayor

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita City Council member Becky Tuttle was sworn in Tuesday morning as Wichita’s new Vice Mayor. She replaces Brandon Johnson, who served in the role for the past year. Johnson remains on City Council.

Tuttle was nominated by fellow Council member Bryan Frye and approved unanimously, 7-0.

Johnson was presented, seemingly half-jokingly, with a hood ornament by Mayor Brandon Whipple. “It was an honor and I look forward to continuing to work with you all,” Johnson said.

Tuttle said she would do her best to uphold the duties of the position while lauding Johnson. “You did a fantastic job, and as a friend and colleague I’ve leaned into you for a lot of experience,” Tuttle said.

