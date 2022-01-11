Caldwell couple charged in shooting death of child

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Deputies on Friday, Jan. 7, arrested Jarod and Sarah Bruey of Caldwell on first-degree murder, aggravated endangering a child and reckless situation to a child younger than 18.

The news was reported by the Wellington Daily News. The arrests were apparently related to the accidental shooting death of a 12-year-old last August.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.