Cowley County suspends COVID testing amid supply shortage

Cowley County Health Department in Arkansas City, Kansas
Cowley County Health Department in Arkansas City, Kansas(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Cowley County Health Department has suspended COVID-19 testing due to a lack of testing supplies.

The health department said Tuesday it exhausted its supply of rapid antigen test kits. This is primarily due to the increased demand brought on by a spike in the county illness rate, as well as an ongoing nationwide test kit shortage, according to the health department.

“During the last week the health department has tested on average 70 people per day with peak days on which more than 100 people were tested which spurred the expansion of testing by adding an afternoon drive up lane to accommodate increased demand due to a spike in the local illness rate. When the health department reached out to have more tests sent to Cowley County we were informed of the stark news,” the health department said in a release.

In the meantime, the health department said it will seek to enhance its capacity to perform internal lab PCR testing and third-party lab testing in which samples are collected and sent away for processing, but those tests will not provide the same day rapid results that people have come to expect.

The county expects to release updated information on its revised policy on Thursday.

There are three locations in Cowley County that are community partners of the Wichita State University Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory. If you are still in need of a COVID test, you can check with them for availability. We’ve provided that information below.

Community PartnerAddressPhone NumberTesting type
Graves Drug Arkansas City212 S. Summit
Arkansas City, KS 67005		Call for Appointment
Questions: Call (620) 442-2300		Saliva Testing Monday-Friday
Nasal Swab Testing Monday-Friday
Community Health Center in Cowley County221 W. 8th Avenue
Winfield, KS 67156		Call for Testing Instructions
Questions: Call (620) 221-3350
Graves Drug Winfield905 S. Main St.
Winfield, KS 67156		Call for Appointment
Questions: Call (620) 221-0080		Saliva Testing Monday-Friday
Nasal Swab Testing Monday-Friday

