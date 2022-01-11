Advertisement

Crime Stoppers reaches $1 million in drug seizures

Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita Police Department badge(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County has gone over $1 million worth of drugs seized since the program’s inception.

Approximately $1,007,262 worth of drugs have been seized with help from information provided by anonymous Crime Stoppers tipsters. In 2021, more than $100,000 worth of drugs were seized by law enforcement.

Anyone with information regarding a crime that occurred in Sedgwick County is eligible to receive a reward by submitting a tip through Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111 or online at www.stopcrime316.com. Tipsters are always anonymous.

