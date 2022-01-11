Advertisement

Fauci calls Sen. Marshall ‘moron’ off mic after heated exchange

Dr. Anthony Fauci calls Dr. Roger Marshall (R-KS) a moron Tue. during COVID response hearing in...
Dr. Anthony Fauci calls Dr. Roger Marshall (R-KS) a moron Tue. during COVID response hearing in Washington D.C.(Mediaite)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - After a heated exchange over the Coronavirus response, Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy & Infection Diseases Director was heard off-mic uttering his displeasure with U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS).

The exchange, which happened during a Senate Health Committee hearing was broadcasted on CSPAN-3. An open mic caught Dr. Fauci muttering “what a moron,” and followed with “Jesus Christ” following the conclusion of Marshall’s time.

According to Mediaite, the tense moments came after Dr. Marshall pressed Dr. Fauci to submit past and current investments.

Later Tuesday afternoon, Dr. Roger Marshall office issued a formal response to the exchange with Fauci. Senator Marshall’s office said he was requesting Fauci’s financial and investment disclosures during the COVID pandemic.

Marshall says those records are not public, Fauci says they are.

“I understand that Anthony Fauci had a very frustrating day: having a bombshell report show he in fact did award U.S. tax dollars for gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and being called out about his personal financial disclosure during the COVID pandemic NOT being publically [sic] available must be very frustrating. Calling me a moron during a Senate hearing may have alleviated the stress of the least trusted bureaucrat in America, but it didn’t take away from the facts,” said Senator Marshall.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita BOE president Stan Reeser suspended the first meeting of 2022 after some attendees,...
Wichita BOE president suspends meeting after new members fail to wear masks
Shala and Carver Smith
Child among double murder-suicide victims in Pawnee County
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Report: Bob Saget found dead lying in hotel bed, no trauma
Wichita police arrested 31-year-old Able Young and 55-year-old Lisa Young following a shooting...
2 arrested following deputy-involved shooting in SE Wichita
Small business owners in Wichita are now asking the community to help find them.
Wichita business owner asks for help identifying thieves

Latest News

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during a news conference, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at the...
Kansas governor raised, spent more last year than GOP foe
Wichita Public Schools
Wichita BOE meeting rescheduled, masks still required
Kansas Coach Roy Williams raises his arms in victory after cutting a piece of the net after the...
Roy Williams to attend KU game Tuesday night
Wichita Police Department badge
Crime Stoppers reaches $1 million in drug seizures