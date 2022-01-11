Fauci calls Sen. Marshall ‘moron’ off mic after heated exchange

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - After a heated exchange over the Coronavirus response, Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy & Infection Diseases Director was heard off-mic uttering his displeasure with U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS).

The exchange, which happened during a Senate Health Committee hearing was broadcasted on CSPAN-3. An open mic caught Dr. Fauci muttering “what a moron,” and followed with “Jesus Christ” following the conclusion of Marshall’s time.

HOT MIC MOMENT: After clashing with GOP Sen. Roger Marshall, Dr. Fauci was caught muttering, "what a moron," followed by "Jesus Christ." pic.twitter.com/merKU3BGAJ — Mediaite (@Mediaite) January 11, 2022

According to Mediaite, the tense moments came after Dr. Marshall pressed Dr. Fauci to submit past and current investments.

Later Tuesday afternoon, Dr. Roger Marshall office issued a formal response to the exchange with Fauci. Senator Marshall’s office said he was requesting Fauci’s financial and investment disclosures during the COVID pandemic.

Marshall says those records are not public, Fauci says they are.

“I understand that Anthony Fauci had a very frustrating day: having a bombshell report show he in fact did award U.S. tax dollars for gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and being called out about his personal financial disclosure during the COVID pandemic NOT being publically [sic] available must be very frustrating. Calling me a moron during a Senate hearing may have alleviated the stress of the least trusted bureaucrat in America, but it didn’t take away from the facts,” said Senator Marshall.

