Harvey County introduces HHW reuse program

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Harvey County residents can now take advantage of a new program offering secondhand household hazardous waste products for reuse through Harvey County Solid Waste. The HHW Reuse program allows residents to take previously used items – such as paint, wood stains, automotive cleaners and home cleaning products – for their own needs.

The products are available at no cost to the consumer. There is no limit to the quantity taken. Harvey County spent $15,721 to dispose of HHW materials in 2020. The Harvey County Transfer Station is located at 3205 SW. 24th St. in Newton. The reuse program is available during the Transfer Station’s regular hours of operation.

“Household hazardous waste is one of the bigger expenses to the solid waste industry. It’s a program that’s expensive to get rid of the material,” Harvey County Solid Waste Superintendent Justin Bland said. “This is a significant savings for the county, and on top of that, we’re getting to put this good product that is reusable back into other people’s hands.”

Harvey County operates a Household and Small Quantity Generator Hazardous Waste program, which allows residents to safely discard of a wide range of materials that should not be placed in the regular waste stream at no charge. Previously, those items were not made available for reuse. Now, properly-labeled items that are eligible for the reuse program will be shared back into the community.

