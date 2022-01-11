K-State’s Matt Miller dies of prostate cancer at 49

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Former Kansas State Wildcat quarterback Matt Miller passed away from prostate cancer this past weekend at the age of 49.

Former K-State Wildcat quarterback Matt Miller passed away from prostate cancer this past weekend at the age of 49. Miller was an All-Conference Second-Team performer in both football and baseball during his time at K-State. He also served as a coach for the K-State football program from 1996 to 2006. (Kansas State Athletics)

GoPowercat.com editor and lifelong friend, Tim Fitzgerald, said Miller sparked change in the Wildcat Football program. He quarterbacked the Kansas State Wildcats in the 1994 and ‘95 seasons, and led the team to their first-ever ten-win season in 1995, capped off with a Holiday Bowl victory over Colorado State.

“Whenever you roll out a new TV show, you shoot a pilot and you try to figure out. If this whole concept works in many ways, Matt Miller was that for Bill Snyder’s use of a dual-threat quarterback,” said Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald said his prostate cancer is currently in remission, and he and Miller had been in contact about each other’s progress. While Miller died over the weekend, Fitzgerald said he believes early detection may have saved his life.

“Typically doctors will not do a PSA score (prostate-specific antigen) score until someone is at least 50 and some doctors believe 55, some doctors don’t even like to use it,” said Fitzgerald.

KU Basketball color commentator Greg Gurley and Miller grew up together. They both had collegiate athletic careers as in-state rivals in the mid-90s.

“My KU football buddies would be like, ‘What are you doing with Matt Miller? Why is he in Lawrence?’ I go, ‘He’s one of my best friends, you know. Deal with it.’ And then they’d hang out with him. And if you knew Matt, and you hung out with Matt, you had a great time,” recalls Gurley.

The Millers are also dealing with another loss. Matt’s father, Les, who was director of player personnel for the Kansas Chiefs for 13 years, died from a heart attack last Wednesday.

“Matt’s mom, Joyce, come up from Tulsa to essentially say her, you know, goodbyes to her son, and she was going back to Tulsa to do the same with her husband in the span of 3 or 4 days. It’s awful. I can’t even imagine,” Gurley said.

Matt leaves behind three daughters. The Matt Miller #6 Legacy GoFundMe page has been created to help cover funeral expenses.

