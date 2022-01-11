Kansas bill would provide relief for those impacted by Dec. 15 wildfires

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - It has been nearly a month since wildfires devastated ranchers and communities in parts of north-central Kansas. Some lawmakers have a bill proposed to provide relief to farmers and ranchers as they recover.

Senator Elaine Bowers, a Republican from Concordia, is among those working on the bill. Nearly identical to a law passed after a large wildfire in 2017, the bill is tailored to provide sales tax relief for fencing items and equipment.

On December 15, multiple wildfires burned across the state. The largest, the four-county fire in Ellis, Rooks, Osborne and Russell Counties burned more than 150,000 acres.

Lawmakers who represent the area say replacing or repairing fencing is a huge cost. For any supplies bought before January 1, 2021, and following the fire, impacted ranchers can file for a sales tax refund through the department of revenue.

“Believe it or not, it costs more than $20,000 per mile of fencing, so it will save their sales takes and if they already have purchased fencing and wires, it’s retroactive, so they’ll be able to apply for a sales tax refund. That was very important,” said Bowers.

Identical versions of the bill were introduced in the House and Senate. Both have hearings later this week.

Sen. Bowers said the bill would also make this type of relief available for any ranchers impacted by future wildfires without the legislature acting first.

