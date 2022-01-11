Advertisement

Kansas governor raised, spent more last year than GOP foe

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during a news conference, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at the...
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during a news conference, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Kelly has called critical race theory a "nothing burger" as an issue, but Republican lawmakers are pursuing proposals to limit what public schools teach about race and the role of racism in U.S. history.(AP Photo/John Hanna)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly raised more cash last year, spent more money and entered this year with more funds than her presumed Republican opponent ahead of a tough reelection race in Kansas.

Campaign finance reports filed Monday by the campaigns for Kelly and Attorney General Derek Schmidt suggest their contest could be unusually expensive for Kansas. Their reports covered last year.

Kelly reported raising more than $2 million. That’s almost $412,000 or 25% more than the $1.6 million Schmidt raised after launching his campaign in March. But Kelly also spent $762,000 last year when Schmidt spent roughly $331,000.

Kelly entered this year with $1.9 million, and Schmidt had $1.3 million.

