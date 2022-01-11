Kansas legislature set to tackle COVID-19 reponse

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas legislature gaveled in on Monday. Among their long list of items to tackle this session, the state’s response to COVID-19. This comes as the Kansas Department of Health reports 13,557 new cases, 52 new hospitalizations and 18 new deaths. The percentage of tests coming back positive also remains high at 28.5% for the month.

In response to the plea from hospitals last week, Gov. Laura Kelly issued two executive orders under a disaster declaration. They’re designed to ease some of that burden with the hope lawmakers will act.

The first order applies to hospitals, allowing them to relax certain requirements, including allowing some staff to do additional duties without supervision when it’s normally required and allowing medical students to work or volunteer in situations where they are suited. The second order relaxes some of the licensing requirements needed for work in adult care facilities.

Both orders expire in two weeks. Both are gaining bi-partisan support.

Some Republican leadership and members say they see the benefits in working these executive orders into law so in the future when there could be a similar need, the ability to respond is there.

“They’re very reasonable,” said Rep. Nick Hoheisel, a Republican from Wichita. “They don’t go too far. I think when we talk to the hospitals, this is something they need. I look forward to having that debate.”

Democratic representative John Carmichael says these are good ways to deal with the immediate problems, but having it in law indefinitely, he says raises concerns since it deals with licenses for people providing important and critical care.

“We should move slowly. We passed for example SB 40 in a rush because we had to somehow be able to extend the state of emergency and we did a poor job,” he said.

He also said these types of situations wouldn’t be as severe if people got the COVID-19 vaccine and boosters. All lawmakers though add this is an issue they can’t ignore.

“When the rubber meets the road, hospitals are telling us that they’re beyond the capacity and they need resources and help, and they need us to set the politics aside,” said Rep. Jason Probst, a Democrat from Hutchinson.

