More mild for Kansas before a snow chance returns

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Consider it a January thaw if you like as temperatures remain above normal through the middle of the week. Highs will be near 60 for Wednesday and Thursday, which is about 15 degrees above average.

The wind will not be as strong Wednesday and should be out of the west or northwest throughout the day. Look for mostly sunny skies.

Thursday will continue to be mild despite the north winds that will be blowing through the area. Wind gusts may top 20 mph in some areas.

Look for a storm system to track through the area Friday night and Saturday. It will bring much colder air to the area by Saturday morning and there will be a chance for some rain turning to snow. It’s too early to forecast amounts, but some accumulations look possible by Saturday morning across much of the state. The least likely area to get snow will be the southwest, but the track of the system could still change. Bitter cold temperatures are likely for the start of the weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S/SW 5-10. Low: 26.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: W/NW 5-15. High: 59.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 30.

Thu: High: 60 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 53 Low: 34 Increasing clouds; rain/snow mix overnight.

Sat: High: 32 Low: 25 AM snow chance, then mostly cloudy and windy.

Sun: High: 44 Low: 15 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 48 Low: 22 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 56 Low: 26 Mostly sunny and breezy.

