Advertisement

More mild for Kansas before a snow chance returns

Temperatures will remain above normal until a Friday night system rolls through
Chance for some rain & snow by Friday night.
Chance for some rain & snow by Friday night.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Consider it a January thaw if you like as temperatures remain above normal through the middle of the week. Highs will be near 60 for Wednesday and Thursday, which is about 15 degrees above average.

The wind will not be as strong Wednesday and should be out of the west or northwest throughout the day. Look for mostly sunny skies.

Thursday will continue to be mild despite the north winds that will be blowing through the area. Wind gusts may top 20 mph in some areas.

Look for a storm system to track through the area Friday night and Saturday. It will bring much colder air to the area by Saturday morning and there will be a chance for some rain turning to snow. It’s too early to forecast amounts, but some accumulations look possible by Saturday morning across much of the state. The least likely area to get snow will be the southwest, but the track of the system could still change. Bitter cold temperatures are likely for the start of the weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S/SW 5-10. Low: 26.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: W/NW 5-15. High: 59.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 30.

Thu: High: 60 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 53 Low: 34 Increasing clouds; rain/snow mix overnight.

Sat: High: 32 Low: 25 AM snow chance, then mostly cloudy and windy.

Sun: High: 44 Low: 15 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 48 Low: 22 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 56 Low: 26 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita BOE president Stan Reeser suspended the first meeting of 2022 after some attendees,...
Wichita BOE president suspends meeting after new members fail to wear masks
Shala and Carver Smith
Child among double murder-suicide victims in Pawnee County
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Report: Bob Saget found dead lying in hotel bed, no trauma
Wichita police arrested 31-year-old Able Young and 55-year-old Lisa Young following a shooting...
2 arrested following deputy-involved shooting in SE Wichita
Small business owners in Wichita are now asking the community to help find them.
Wichita business owner asks for help identifying thieves

Latest News

Cowley County Health Department in Arkansas City, Kansas
Cowley County suspends COVID testing amid supply shortage
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during a news conference, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at the...
Kansas governor raised, spent more last year than GOP foe
Wichita Public Schools
Wichita BOE meeting rescheduled, masks still required
Dr. Anthony Fauci calls Dr. Roger Marshall (R-KS) a moron Tue. during COVID response hearing in...
Fauci calls Sen. Marshall ‘moron’ off mic after heated exchange