Where’s Shane? Cooking at WSU Tech

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Believe it or not, it’s 2022.

This week we’re taking a look at resolutions for the new year! If you’re looking to eat healthier, we’ve got you covered this morning! We’re out with WSU Tech to get some tips on creating nutritious meals!

If you want more info on the cooking programs that WSU Tech offers, you can find those at www.wsutech.edu/culinary. And if you’d like to work up some of the foods we made during the show, see the recipes below!

House Bean Salad

Salad Ingredients

1 can red beans – drained

1 can white beans – drained

1 can black beans – drained

½ cup onion – diced

1 green bell – diced

3 Roma tomatoes - diced

Dressing Ingredients

2 clove garlic – crushed

Chopped fresh herbs or dried (fresh parsley)

2 T. red wine vinegar

3 T olive oil

1 T Dijon vinegar

Salt and Pepper

Method

1. In a large mixing bowl whisk the dressing together by adding all the ingredients together but holding back the oil. Whisk it in slowly last.

2. Toss all the salad ingredients together with dressing

Tossed Tuna Salad Mediterranean “Niçoise Style”

Salad Ingredients

2 cans tuna – drained

1 head romaine lettuce – chopped

1 yellow bell- sliced

1 cup grape tomatoes -split

½ cup black olives

½ cup feta cheese – crumble

2 clove garlic – crushed

1 cup cucumber – diced

Dressing Ingredients

2 clove garlic – crushed

2 T red wine vinegar

3 T olive oil

1 T. Dijon mustard

Salt and pepper

Method

1. In a large mixing bowl whisk the dressing together by adding all the ingredients together but holding back the oil. Whisk it in slowly last.

2. Toss all the salad ingredients together with dressing

