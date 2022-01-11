Advertisement

Windy and warmer

Stronger south wind and near 60 today
wind forecast
wind forecast(kwch)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a seasonably cold start to the day with out the door temperatures in the 20s. Under a mainly sunny it is going to be a milder afternoon with highs in the upper 50s.

The breeze is back today. South winds between 15-25 mph will occasionally gust to 35. However, it will be a one and done event with much less wind expected on Wednesday.

Even warmer weather is headed our way on Wednesday and Thursday as highs climb into the lower 60s, or 20 degrees above average.

Our next weather maker is scheduled to arrive on Friday. A cold front will move across Kansas bringing an end to the January thaw. Unfortunately, not much moisture is expected with the system save for a few rain/snow showers along and east of I-135.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, breezy, and milder. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 59.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S/SW 5-15. Low: 26.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: W/NW 5-15. High: 60.

Thu: Low: 30. High: 61. Mostly sunny and mild.

Fri: Low: 34. High: 55. Breezy with increasing clouds.

Sat: Low: 25. High: 37. Decreasing clouds, windy, and colder.

Sun: Low: 19. High: 45. Partly cloudy.

Mon: Low: 22. High: 43. Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

