Army offers reward in Fort Riley woman’s killing last fall

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (AP) - The U.S. Army is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in the death of a Fort Riley woman last fall.

The Army’s Criminal Investigation Division is seeking information in the death of 22-year-old Enfinnity Hayes.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office says Hayes and her husband were at a Milford State Park Shelter on Oct. 3 when a man tried to rob them. The man shot Hayes. Her husband drove her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

