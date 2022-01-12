Advertisement

Army offers reward in Fort Riley woman’s killing last fall

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (AP) - The U.S. Army is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in the death of a Fort Riley woman last fall.

The Army’s Criminal Investigation Division is seeking information in the death of 22-year-old Enfinnity Hayes.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office says Hayes and her husband were at a Milford State Park Shelter on Oct. 3 when a man tried to rob them. The man shot Hayes. Her husband drove her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. 

