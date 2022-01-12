Building You: Bombardier continues expanding Wichita Service Centre

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Bombardier continues to expand its Wichita Service Centre.

Four years ago, there were three maintenance hangars. Now, there are seven hangars at Wichita location.

“The group of people has gone from 100 to 500, so it’s been a massive growth here in Wichita, as it has been throughout Bombardier. So, in the last five years, the aftermarket business or the maintenance and parts business overall has grown about 20-percent a year,” said Chris Debergh, vice president and general manager of OEM (original equipment manufacturer) parts and services for Bombardier.

Debergh expects to add 400 to 500 more people to the Wichita site over the next three to four years.

“Learjet in Wichita has been around for 40 to 50 years. They’ve been building business jets. So, there’s a really deep level of expertise and knowledge and pride that exists in the Wichita facility, which makes it unique,” said Debergh.

According to the Greater Wichita Partnership, Wichita has the most cost-effective aviation MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) market in the world for workforce and operating costs.

“Here in Wichita, we’re very much known for aviation manufacturing. That’s been our strength and what most people might think of,” said Tammy Porazka, vice president of business development for the Greater Wichita Partnership.

She added, “We already have a strong service segment in our private aviation side. We have Textron, with their largest service center here in Wichita. We have Bombardier growing their service center and working on new platforms like the Global and the Challengers. We also have companies like Yingling and NCAS and Global Aviation Technologies. We already have so much strength in that area. Our growth opportunities lie in commercial and defense opportunities that is growing, growing market.”

