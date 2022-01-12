A couple days of spring before winter makes a comeback

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today and Thursday will be warm and quiet as we continue to hold onto a spring-like temperature trend. Expect highs to push near or into the low 60s with mostly sunny skies and generally light winds. Thursday a brisk north wind returns but overall, it remains a mild forecast.

January winter-like weather does look to return by the weekend as a cold front arrives by the end of the work week. Temperatures begin to cool by Friday with highs dropping around 10 degrees if not more statewide. By Saturday our highs will plummet, as they struggle to rise above freezing.

Snow potential is starting to look more and more likely with this system as the track has shifted. Light snow is expected for many but the best chance for solid accumulating snow looks to stay north and east for now.

Wichita Area Forecast

Today: Mostly sunny. Wind: W/NW 5-15. High: 59.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and breezy. Wind N 10-20. High: 60.

Fri: High: 50 Low: 32 Increasing clouds; rain/snow mix overnight.

Sat: High: 32 Low: 25 AM snow chance, then mostly cloudy and windy.

Sun: High: 44 Low: 15 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 50 Low: 24 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 53 Low: 26 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 40 Low: 24 Mostly cloudy and breezy.

