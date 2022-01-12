COVID-19 cases reach new highs in Kansas, Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More than 21 percent of people tested for COVID-19 in Sedgwick County tested positive Tuesday, according to new data from the Sedgwick County Health Department. It’s the highest percentage of positive tests since the pandemic began.

The Health Department reported 1,750 new cases in Sedgwick County among 6,788 tests.

The picture statewide is similar. According to the latest numbers from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), there have been 22,240 new cases since Monday, the highest number reported during the pandemic. There are 27 new deaths and 139 new hospitalizations, with a 29.2 positive rate.

