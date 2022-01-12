Cowley County revises COVID testing policy

WINFIELD, Kan. (KWCH) - After canceling COVID testing on Wednesday, the Cowley County Health Department says it has revised its testing policy.

The health department says it was forced to cease COVID testing in order to revise the testing policy and the testing schedule. Due to a shortage of COVID testing supplies and an increase in demand, the health department has been forced to scale back its testing operations.

Testing will now be limited to 48 COVID tests per day, by appointment only and on a first-come-first-serve basis. Results will no longer be returned on the same day and may take several days.

Testing will begin at 9:00 a.m. Monday through Friday and take place in the drive-through behind the Winfield Health Department, 320 E. 9th Ave Suite B. You can call 620-221-1430 to schedule an appointment.

