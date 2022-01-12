Advertisement

El Dorado, Fredonia schools closing for the rest of the week

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: USD 484 Fredonia announced Wednesday afternoon that it will be closed through next Monday. It’s the latest school district to do so.

The district said it has almost 40 active COVID cases in its buildings including a number of staff, coaches and teachers.

“The health and safety of our students and our employees is our #1 priority. We have been testing a large portion of our student body each morning, and we are seeing a positivity rate between 7-8% each morning. This delay will hopefully break this cycle of positive cases,” the district said.

El Dorado Schools announced Wednesday afternoon that they’re closing all schools in USD 490 this Thursday and Friday.

The district cited collaboration with the Butler County Health Department, along with staff shortages and student absences.

In collaboration w/Butler County Health Department, USD 490 will be closing all buildings on 1-13-2022 & 1-14-2022. The...

Posted by El Dorado Schools on Wednesday, January 12, 2022

A social media post from El Dorado Schools said the district is working to reschedule athletics and activities planned for the next two days.

