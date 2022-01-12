Advertisement

Harris’ Last-Second Shot Pushes No. 9/10 Kansas past No. 15/16 Iowa State

Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) shoots against Iowa State guard Tyrese Hunter (11) and Gabe...
Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) shoots against Iowa State guard Tyrese Hunter (11) and Gabe Kalscheur (22) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Kansas Athletics
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. - A last-second layup by redshirt-sophomore guard Dajuan Harris Jr. with seven seconds remaining lifted the No. 9/10 Kansas Jayhawks past the No. 15/16 Iowa State Cyclones, 62-61, in front of 16,300 strong inside Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday night.

Kansas improves to 13-2 (2-1 Big 12) this season, while Iowa State falls to 13-3 (1-3 Big 12). The Jayhawks improve to 105-15 following a loss in the Bill Self era, including 52-6 in games since 2012-13. Kansas’ 62 points were the lowest KU total in a victory in Lawrence over Iowa State since a 62-57 win on February 5, 1949.

With both teams coming off a loss, the two teams traded blows early on Tuesday night, with Iowa State having the upper hand in the opening minutes.

Following the under-16 media timeout, the Jayhawks fell into a slump, shooting 0-for-7 from the field coming out of the timeout, allowing Iowa State to take an early 9-7 advantage. Though, senior Ochai Agbaji would help the Jayhawks get out of the slump by connecting on his first 3-pointer of the night to bring the score to 10-9, in favor of the Jayhawks.

Iowa State would then rattle off a 10-0 run to bring the lead to 19-10, before junior Christian Braun ended the run with a 3-pointer of his own to bring the score to 19-13.

The Jayhawks would capitalize on several 3-pointers to shift the momentum in the first half, including another Agbaji 3-pointer that would cap off the scoring in the first half, as Iowa State led, 33-31. Kansas shot 46.2 percent (12-of-26) from the field, including 30.8 percent (4-of-13) from beyond the arc in the first half.

Kansas kept shooting to start the second half, as Braun lifted the Jayhawks to a 37-33 lead off a 3-pointer with 18:48 on the clock. From there, Agbaji took over by scoring seven-consecutive points for the Jayhawks, giving KU a 45-39 lead with 13 minutes remaining.

With the Cyclones closing in with just 1:48 remaining, senior forward David McCormack came up with a big rejection to give KU the ball back. Following a missed KU free throw, Iowa State’s Gabe Kalscheur to trim Kansas’ lead to 58-57 with 1:01 remaining.

With 36 seconds remaining, Iowa State struck again on a shot from the corner from Caleb Grill, giving the Cyclones the 59-58 advantage. On the following KU possession, Agbaji was sent to the free throw line, connecting on both free throws to regain the Jayhawks lead at 60-59 with 24 seconds remaining.

Seconds later, Iowa State once again connected on a jumper to put the Cyclones ahead, this time with only 16 seconds to go. Trailing 61-60 and needing a score, the Jayhawks put the ball in Harris’ hands, who drove the lane and connected on a contested layup with seven seconds remaining to go ahead, 62-61. The Cyclones then came up unsuccessful on a last-second shot, giving KU the 62-61 victory.

The Jayhawks were led by 22 points from Agbaji, who shot 8-of-15 from the field and 4-of-8 from beyond the arc. Agbaji was joined by Braun (13 points) and Harris (12 points) in double figures. Kansas shot 43.8 percent (21-of-48) from the field in the game.

The Jayhawks will return home to Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday, January 15 to host the West Virginia Mountaineers. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT on CBS.

