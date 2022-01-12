Advertisement

Heights’ Zyanna Walker nominated for McDonald’s All American game

Heights basketball player Zyanna Walker.
Heights basketball player Zyanna Walker.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Heights senior point guard Zyanna Walker, who is signed to play basketball at Louisville, was nominated Wednesday for the McDonald’s All American game.

Walker is one of more than 750 boys and girls nominated. The 24 boys and girls selected for the game will be revealed on Jan. 25, and the games will be played March 29 in Chicago.

Walker had two seasons affected by two knee injuries. As a sophomore, she tore her ACL and missed postseason play; last year she suffered a torn meniscus and missed the entire season.

But the 5-foot-8 guard is back this season leading the Falcons, who are 6-1 and have won six games in a row.

