Kansas BOE to vote on emergency declaration amid substitute shortage

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas State Board of Education is set to vote Wednesday on an emergency declaration to help fill the shortage of substitute teachers.

“Although this is far from an ideal or perfect solution, we have to offer relief to Kansas teachers and schools,” said Kansas Commissioner of Education Dr. Randy Watson. “The COVID-19 pandemic has stretched our teacher ranks thin, and there simply aren’t enough licensed individuals to fill substitute roles when our educators are sick or otherwise have to be out of the classroom. This is nothing more than a temporary solution to address an emergency need.”

If passed, applicants will no longer need the minimum of 60 credit hours from a regionally accredited college or university. They will only need to be 18 years or older with a high school diploma or GED, have a verified employment commitment from a district or system, be fingerprinted and pass a background check.

Any license granted through declaration would expire June 1, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.