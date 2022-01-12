Advertisement

Mild again Thursday ahead of rain, snow chances

Colder weather set to return into the weekend
Weather trend around Kansas.
Weather trend around Kansas.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that mild weather will continue Thursday before our next system brings returning chances for rain and snow to parts of Kansas.

It will be a chilly start to the day Thursday with morning temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s to lower 60s with mostly sunny skies.

Skies will turn cloudy on Friday as the next system arrives. Gusty north winds will develop behind a cold front over western Kansas with gusts up to 45 mph at times. High temperatures will fall into the mid 40s to near 50.

A few rain showers will begin to develop during the late afternoon over parts of northern Kansas with activity spreading east into south central and eastern Kansas into Friday evening. As temperatures get colder after sunset, some wet snowflakes could mix in with the rain.

Another batch of light snow will develop early Saturday over northern Kansas and will move south into the afternoon over south central and southeast Kansas.

Some light snow accumulation will be possible with amounts generally around an inch or less. Higher amounts are expected east of the Flint Hills.

Gusty north winds statewide on Saturday, combined with much colder temperatures, will put wind chills in the single digits and teens all day.

Sunday will be dry and warmer as temperatures climb next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: W/NW 5-10. Low: 33

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: NW/N 10-20. High: 61

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: NE/SE 5-10. Low: 34

Fri: High: 50 Cloudy with a few evening rain showers.

Sat: High: 28 Low: 24 Cloudy with late morning and afternoon light snow. Windy.

Sun: High: 43 Low: 13 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 51 Low: 24 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 55 Low: 28 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 43 Low: 28 Increasing clouds. Breezy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarod and Sarah Bruey
Caldwell couple charged in shooting death of child
Wichita Public Schools USD 259
Wichita Public Schools revises quarantine guidelines, warns parents to prepare for temporary closures
Dr. Anthony Fauci calls Dr. Roger Marshall (R-KS) a moron Tue. during COVID response hearing in...
Fauci calls Sen. Marshall ‘moron’ off mic after heated exchange
Wichita BOE president Stan Reeser suspended the first meeting of 2022 after some attendees,...
Wichita BOE president suspends meeting after new members fail to wear masks
Wichita teacher works with student in USD 259.
UPDATE: Kansas BOE votes to ease requirements for substitute teachers

Latest News

Winter on the comeback trail
A couple days of spring before winter makes a comeback
Chance for some rain & snow by Friday night.
More mild for Kansas before a snow chance returns
wind forecast
Windy and warmer
Gusty winds Tuesday for parts of the state
Gusty winds; elevated fire concerns Tuesday