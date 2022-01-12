Advertisement

North Junction projected to cost 20% more than esitmated

A major construction project will soon begin to improve traffic flow on the North Junction in the Wichita metro.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An infamous highway bottle-neck in north Wichita will cost more to fix than originally expected.

According to city documents, work on the current phase of the North Junction project will cost $36 million, a 20% increase from the original projection.

The 25% local match is $9 million, instead of the $7.5 million projection. The city’s cost share after bidding is about $4.5 million. The city is responsible for its share of actual construction costs, including change orders during construction.

