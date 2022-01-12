WATCH LIVE: State of the State of Address

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP/KWCH) - Update: Gov. Laura Kelly is calling for another freeze in tuition at Kansas colleges.

Her State of the State address Tuesday evening to a joint session of the Legislature also portrayed Kansas as booming economically and previewed what are likely to be major themes in her reelection campaign.

The Democratic governor didn’t provide details about her college tuition proposal in her speech. Legislators and the board overseeing the state’s higher education system have already tried to contain those costs.

Kelly also is pushing to eliminate the state’s sales tax on groceries and give a $250 income tax rebate to Kansas residents. The proposals come as she faces a tough reelection race.

Governor Laura Kelly’s State of the State address moves back in person. On Tuesday, she will address a joint session of the Kansas House and Senate.

The governor has laid out some of the priorities she’s wanting the legislature to address this year. Part of it stems from the budget forecast giving the state a nearly $3 billion surplus. We expect to hear about Governor Kelly’s “Axe the Food Tax” plan which calls for eliminating the state’s 6.5% sales tax on groceries. She has also proposed a $250 dollar, one-time tax rebate to Kansas taxpayers.

Medicaid expansion has remained a priority for the governor along with education funding.

With COVID-19 still spreading through the state, it remains a relevant issue. But being an election year, the governor’s approach to COVID could present challenges to her agenda.

On Wednesday, the governor’s staff will present her formal budget framework to lawmakers.

