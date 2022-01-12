Advertisement

Western Kansas towns receive much-needed funding thanks to community members

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:46 PM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Match Day challenge last November raised over $150,000 for the Bird City and McDonald communities in northwest Kansas. The donations were matched by a group called Bird City Century II Development Foundation.

Now, the money raised will be distributed to support local organizations and special projects.

One of the recipients is the Tri-State Antique Engine and Thresher Association in Bird City.

“We’ve built three new buildings because of them matching, and we are also in the process of doing a lot of remodeling and renovation,” said Rodney Klepper with the association

Bird City EMS is receiving a boost too - paying for IV pumps in ambulances and other equipment and services.

“Because the hospital that we transport to is in St. Francis. So, it’s at least 15 minutes away. So, by having this equipment, we can get things starting including life-saving interventions before getting to the hospital,” said Ryan Murray, Cheyenne County Director of Emergency Management and EMS.

The Bird City Library is another organization receiving thousands of dollars in donations this year.

“It’s like. extending Christmas all the way to January for us, because we never know how much we are going to get. It’s always extremely generous,” said Bird City Library Director Dian Burns.

The population of Bird City and McDonald have a combined population of 600 to 700 people, but both communities did their part in raising north of $150,000.

“Everyone on the Match Day list holds its own special they all bring something to the table,” said Bird City Century II Development Foundation Executive Director Teryn Carmichael.

