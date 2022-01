WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We’re on the resolution train for 2022!

This morning we’re talking learning new skills at Diamond Archery to see if we can perfect a difficult endeavor.

Diamond Archery also has classes where you can learn, too! If that’s something you want to try for the new year, you can find info on those classes at diamondarchery.net.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.