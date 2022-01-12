Advertisement

Wichita Public Schools revises quarantine guidelines, warns parents to prepare for temporary closures

Wichita Public Schools USD 259
Wichita Public Schools USD 259(KWCH)
By Angela Smith
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public Schools has amended its quarantine guidelines. The district posted the updated guidance on its website on Tuesday.

The district said it will now follow the most recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, and reduce the isolation period for students and staff with a confirmed COVID case from 10 days to 5 days.

  • If the positive individual is fever-free for 24 hours without medication, and if the positive individual has improving symptoms, then the individual can return to work/school as early as day 6 (day 0 is the first day of symptoms).
  • If a student or staff member is not fever-free for 24 hours without medication and feeling better by day 5, then the individual must continue to remain at home until they have met the 24 hours of being fever-free with resolving symptoms.

The district said it is also suspending its “test to stay” testing at the guidance of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. This comes as rapid testing supplies become scarce across Kansas and across the country.

USD 259 said the KDHE advised that students and staff stay in class, wear masks and only tests if they become symptomatic.

Lastly, the district warned parents of possible school closures as a result of a staffing shortage created by the community spread of COVID following the holidays.

Parents of Wichita Public Schools students are asked to have a childcare plan in place now in the event that data indicators cause the district to move to remote learning for several days. The district said it hopes to give parents 2-3 days of notice before making the transition.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita BOE president Stan Reeser suspended the first meeting of 2022 after some attendees,...
Wichita BOE president suspends meeting after new members fail to wear masks
Shala and Carver Smith
Child among double murder-suicide victims in Pawnee County
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Report: Bob Saget found dead lying in hotel bed, no trauma
Wichita police arrested 31-year-old Able Young and 55-year-old Lisa Young following a shooting...
2 arrested following deputy-involved shooting in SE Wichita
Jarod and Sarah Bruey
Caldwell couple charged in shooting death of child

Latest News

Face masks required in Wichita Public Schools sign
Wichita BOE president explains decision to end meeting
COVID cases
Sedgwick County hospitals strained by latest wave of COVID
Ascension Via Christi St. Francis hospital and Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kan.
Local hospitals drained as COVID cases rise
Cowley County Health Department in Arkansas City, Kansas
Cowley County suspends COVID testing amid supply shortage