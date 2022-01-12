Advertisement

WSU Molecular Diagnostics Lab temporarily closed for individual testing

Leaders at Wichita State cut the ribbon for the university’s new lab on Oct. 19. The Molecular...
Leaders at Wichita State cut the ribbon for the university’s new lab on Oct. 19. The Molecular Diagnostics Lab is designed to help rapidly process more COVID-19 tests at full capacity.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State’s Molecular Diagnostics Lab (MDL) is open and continues to process thousands of COVID tests with 24-hour results. MDL staff and their families are affected by COVID and because of recent staff shortages, the lab is focusing its staff on test processing and has temporarily suspended its COVID test collection service.

Tonya Witherspoon, executive director of the MDL, said she is unsure when test collection will reopen but hopes it will be soon. The MDL website will be updated with that information when available. Community collection testing partner dropoff is still open.

“We are short staffed at the moment and have to make a decision as to what we need to prioritize,” Witherspoon said. “The No. 1 thing we have to focus on right now is processing thousands of tests every day for our health care workers and collection partners while continuing to provide 24-hour turnaround test results.”

Witherspoon praised the 600-plus MDL community testing partners, which represent more than 3,000 trained collectors, for stepping in and increasing their collections. This drastically expands access to testing across the community and reduces the lines at mass collection sites.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarod and Sarah Bruey
Caldwell couple charged in shooting death of child
Wichita BOE president Stan Reeser suspended the first meeting of 2022 after some attendees,...
Wichita BOE president suspends meeting after new members fail to wear masks
Wichita Public Schools USD 259
Wichita Public Schools revises quarantine guidelines, warns parents to prepare for temporary closures
Dr. Anthony Fauci calls Dr. Roger Marshall (R-KS) a moron Tue. during COVID response hearing in...
Fauci calls Sen. Marshall ‘moron’ off mic after heated exchange
Man putting on Mask
Could we finally be reaching herd immunity?

Latest News

As the country faces skyrocketing COVID-19 cases and record hospitalizations, the Biden...
White House under pressure as US struggles with omicron
Wichita Public Schools USD 259
Wichita Public Schools revises quarantine guidelines, warns parents to prepare for temporary closures
Face masks required in Wichita Public Schools sign
Wichita BOE president explains decision to end meeting
COVID cases
Sedgwick County hospitals strained by latest wave of COVID