WSU Molecular Diagnostics Lab temporarily closed for individual testing

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State’s Molecular Diagnostics Lab (MDL) is open and continues to process thousands of COVID tests with 24-hour results. MDL staff and their families are affected by COVID and because of recent staff shortages, the lab is focusing its staff on test processing and has temporarily suspended its COVID test collection service.

Tonya Witherspoon, executive director of the MDL, said she is unsure when test collection will reopen but hopes it will be soon. The MDL website will be updated with that information when available. Community collection testing partner dropoff is still open.

“We are short staffed at the moment and have to make a decision as to what we need to prioritize,” Witherspoon said. “The No. 1 thing we have to focus on right now is processing thousands of tests every day for our health care workers and collection partners while continuing to provide 24-hour turnaround test results.”

Witherspoon praised the 600-plus MDL community testing partners, which represent more than 3,000 trained collectors, for stepping in and increasing their collections. This drastically expands access to testing across the community and reduces the lines at mass collection sites.

