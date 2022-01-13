Advertisement

2 hurt in shooting in south Wichita

Wichita police say two people were injured following a shooting in the 1800 block of S....
Wichita police say two people were injured following a shooting in the 1800 block of S. Greenwood.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday night following a shooting call in south Wichita.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of S. Greenwood around 7 p.m. where they found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police were notified that the suspect had left the scene, in what was believed to be the victim’s vehicle. After reports of bad driving and a possible wreck north of the initial scene, officers located the suspect in the vicinity of the Sedgwick County Jail. He was also taken to the hospital with injuries.

Police say the shooting occurred after an argument between people who knew each other. There is no threat to the public.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Public Schools USD 259
Wichita Public Schools revises quarantine guidelines, warns parents to prepare for temporary closures
Jarod and Sarah Bruey
Caldwell couple charged in shooting death of child
Dr. Anthony Fauci calls Dr. Roger Marshall (R-KS) a moron Tue. during COVID response hearing in...
Fauci calls Sen. Marshall ‘moron’ off mic after heated exchange
Wichita BOE president Stan Reeser suspended the first meeting of 2022 after some attendees,...
Wichita BOE president suspends meeting after new members fail to wear masks
Wichita teacher works with student in USD 259.
UPDATE: Kansas BOE votes to ease requirements for substitute teachers

Latest News

Addy Brown
Rising Star: Addy Brown
Wichita Public Schools USD 259
Wichita Public Schools revises quarantine guidelines, warns parents to prepare for temporary closures
The Rocketbook
DIW: The Rocketbook
The Rocketbook
DIW: The Rocketbook