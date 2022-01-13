2 hurt in shooting in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday night following a shooting call in south Wichita.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of S. Greenwood around 7 p.m. where they found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police were notified that the suspect had left the scene, in what was believed to be the victim’s vehicle. After reports of bad driving and a possible wreck north of the initial scene, officers located the suspect in the vicinity of the Sedgwick County Jail. He was also taken to the hospital with injuries.

Police say the shooting occurred after an argument between people who knew each other. There is no threat to the public.

