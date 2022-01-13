DIW: The Rocketbook

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Whether it’s for work or school, it can be difficult keeping track of pages and pages of handwritten notes. It can also take up a lot of paper.

The Rocketbook smart reusable notebook is supposed to help keep you organized and cut down on some of that waste. We put it to the test in this week’s does it work.

The Rocketbook cost us almost $20. This eco-friendly notebook includes 32 reusable pages and promises to blast your handwritten notes to popular cloud services like Google Drive and Dropbox.

We’re getting help from tech expert Bill Ramsey, CEO of Soteria Technology Solutions, to find out. Does it work?

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.