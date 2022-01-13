Advertisement

DIW: The Rocketbook

By Rachel Hackbarth
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Whether it’s for work or school, it can be difficult keeping track of pages and pages of handwritten notes. It can also take up a lot of paper.

The Rocketbook smart reusable notebook is supposed to help keep you organized and cut down on some of that waste. We put it to the test in this week’s does it work.

The Rocketbook cost us almost $20. This eco-friendly notebook includes 32 reusable pages and promises to blast your handwritten notes to popular cloud services like Google Drive and Dropbox.

We’re getting help from tech expert Bill Ramsey, CEO of Soteria Technology Solutions, to find out. Does it work?

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Public Schools USD 259
Wichita Public Schools revises quarantine guidelines, warns parents to prepare for temporary closures
Jarod and Sarah Bruey
Caldwell couple charged in shooting death of child
Dr. Anthony Fauci calls Dr. Roger Marshall (R-KS) a moron Tue. during COVID response hearing in...
Fauci calls Sen. Marshall ‘moron’ off mic after heated exchange
Wichita BOE president Stan Reeser suspended the first meeting of 2022 after some attendees,...
Wichita BOE president suspends meeting after new members fail to wear masks
Wichita teacher works with student in USD 259.
UPDATE: Kansas BOE votes to ease requirements for substitute teachers

Latest News

Wichita police say two people were injured following a shooting in the 1800 block of S....
2 hurt in shooting in south Wichita
Addy Brown
Rising Star: Addy Brown
Wichita Public Schools USD 259
Wichita Public Schools revises quarantine guidelines, warns parents to prepare for temporary closures
The Rocketbook
DIW: The Rocketbook