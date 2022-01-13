Feeling more like March today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a chilly start to the day with out the door temperatures in the 20 and 30s. Under a mainly sunny sky expect afternoon highs around 60 degrees and like Wednesday, winds will be light.

Our next weather maker will sweep across Kansas late Friday into the night. A cold front will bring an end to the January thaw as temperatures tumble into the 20s on Saturday and a strong/gusty wind keeps wind chills in the single digits and teens.

Rain showers are possible with the cold front Friday evening, but the activity is expected to be scattered and light. A second, stronger storm system will move through the state on Saturday with a band of snow. Accumulation looks likely along and east of I-135 where 1-3″ of snow is expected.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny. Wind: W/N 5-15. High: 61.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: N/SE 5-10. Low: 36.

Tomorrow: Cloudy and breezy; a few evening showers. Wind: SE/N 10-20; gusty. High: 56.

Sat: Low: 23. High: 28. Windy and much colder with light snow likely.

Sun: Low: 10. High: 41. Partly cloudy.

Mon: Low: 22. High: 51. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 28. High: 55. Mostly sunny, milder.

Wed: Low: 28. High: 43. Partly cloudy, breezy, cooler.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.