Advertisement

Feeling more like March today

Last warm day before winter returns
what's next
what's next(kwch)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a chilly start to the day with out the door temperatures in the 20 and 30s. Under a mainly sunny sky expect afternoon highs around 60 degrees and like Wednesday, winds will be light.

Our next weather maker will sweep across Kansas late Friday into the night. A cold front will bring an end to the January thaw as temperatures tumble into the 20s on Saturday and a strong/gusty wind keeps wind chills in the single digits and teens.

Rain showers are possible with the cold front Friday evening, but the activity is expected to be scattered and light. A second, stronger storm system will move through the state on Saturday with a band of snow. Accumulation looks likely along and east of I-135 where 1-3″ of snow is expected.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny. Wind: W/N 5-15. High: 61.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: N/SE 5-10. Low: 36.

Tomorrow: Cloudy and breezy; a few evening showers. Wind: SE/N 10-20; gusty. High: 56.

Sat: Low: 23. High: 28. Windy and much colder with light snow likely.

Sun: Low: 10. High: 41. Partly cloudy.

Mon: Low: 22. High: 51. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 28. High: 55. Mostly sunny, milder.

Wed: Low: 28. High: 43. Partly cloudy, breezy, cooler.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Back to School
Kansas schools closing due to staff shortages, student absences
Wichita teacher works with student in USD 259.
UPDATE: Kansas BOE votes to ease requirements for substitute teachers
Wichita Public Schools USD 259
Wichita Public Schools revises quarantine guidelines, warns parents to prepare for temporary closures
Wichita BOE president Stan Reeser suspended the first meeting of 2022 after some attendees,...
Wichita students react to cancelled board meeting
Sedgwick County Health Department.
COVID-19 cases reach new highs in Kansas, Sedgwick County

Latest News

Weather trend around Kansas.
Mild again Thursday ahead of rain, snow chances
Winter on the comeback trail
A couple days of spring before winter makes a comeback
Chance for some rain & snow by Friday night.
More mild for Kansas before a snow chance returns
wind forecast
Windy and warmer