Harvey County Health Department offering free COVID testing kits

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Harvey County Health Department is working with Health Ministries Clinic, Inc. to hand out free COVID-19 testing kits Friday, Jan. 14 at the Chisholm Trail Center in Newton. These are rapid antigen tests to be taken at home, with results in about 15 minutes.

This event is rescheduled from Jan. 15 due to expected hazardous road conditions this weekend.

EDIT: Due to anticipated winter weather conditions, we are rescheduling this forward to avoid potential hazardous road... Posted by Harvey County Health Department on Thursday, January 13, 2022

Kits will be handed out starting at 5 p.m. The Health Department has about 1,000 kits, and they will remain on-site until all kits have been distributed. There is a limit of two packages -- four total test kits -- per family.

The Health Department recommends coming in from the west on Southeast 36th Street and following along the building to help with traffic flow. The distribution will occur on the south side of the parking lot and delivered to people in their vehicles.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.