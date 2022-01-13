Hays High School reinstates mask mandate

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - As of Thursday, Jan. 13, masks will be required for all students, student-athletes, parents, staff and visitors inside of Hays High School until further notice.

The Hays Athletics Director said there is no limit to the number of spectators that can attend events at Hays High School, and social distancing will not be enforced. But, masks will be required at events and activities and that policy will be enforced.

The mandate will be in place for the Junior Prairie Wrestling Classic taking place Saturday as well.

From the Hays High Athletics Director: The following mask policy will be implemented at Hays HS and Hays HS activities... Posted by Colby Eagles AD on Thursday, January 13, 2022

