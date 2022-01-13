Health officials offer tips to navigate testing, results

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It seems like just about everyone is getting sick, and to make sure it’s not COVID-19, you need to get tested. But some say it’s getting harder and harder to find a test.

“I know every time I go pick up a prescription at Walgreens, they have signs saying they’re out of tests,” said Wichitan Rebecca Rolph.

Whether it’s that or hours-long wait times at testing sites around Sedgwick County, Linsey Friesen, a nurse practitioner with The Little Clinic located inside Dillons, says it’s very important to still find a way to get tested. And be patient.

“The symptoms of COVID, especially vaccinated people, can range from mild to more severe, and you don’t really know. It could be as simple as a runny nose, a sinus infection, a headache. So, going and getting a test is really the only way to rule it out,” she said.

Eyewitness News makes it easy for you to find locations to get tested on our website and the KWCH app. Just click here: Where to get tested for COVID-19

But once you get tested, what do the results mean? Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne says a negative rapid test might not be correct.

“If someone has symptoms and they do an antigen and it’s negative, then the recommendation is to definitely follow through with having a PCR, that nasal and throat sampled and tested,” she said.

Byrne says there’s also new guidance on quarantining. If you test positive, you need to isolate for at least five days. After that timeframe, if you’re fever-free without medication and your symptoms are subsiding, then you can stop quarantining, but it’s recommended that you wear a mask.

“If someone is a close contact, depending on if they’re boosted. If they’re boosted, then they’re not going to have to quarantine. If someone is not vaccinated and not boosted, then they need to quarantine,” said Byrne.

