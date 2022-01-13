Advertisement

Kansas Rotary Clubs distributing 20,000 meals to those in need

KS OK Rotary Club
KS OK Rotary Club(KS OK Rotary Club)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Volunteers representing a collaboration of eight Kansas Rotary clubs will gather on Monday, January 17, 2022 to prepare 20,000 meals for distribution to people in need.

The packaging event will occur at the Derby Welcome Center, 611 N Mulberry Rd. in Derby. It will begin at 2 p.m. If you want to come see the assembly line at work, the ideal time for viewing is 2:30. COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place.

The participating clubs donated $6,000 to purchase the food and packaging materials. An estimated 100 volunteers from the clubs will team up to prepare the 20,000 meal servings.  At the conclusion of the packaging event volunteers will take a share of the meals back to their own clubs for distribution to local food banks or other groups that work with those in need.

The Rotary Clubs participating are:

  • Rotary Club of Wichita (Downtown)
  • Rotary Club of East Wichita
  • Rotary Club of West Wichita
  • Rotary Club of Derby
  • Rotary Club of El Dorado
  • Sunrise Rotary Club
  • Rotary Club of Wichita (Old Town)
  • Rotary Club of Andover

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Back to School
Kansas schools closing due to staff shortages, student absences
Wichita teacher works with student in USD 259.
UPDATE: Kansas BOE votes to ease requirements for substitute teachers
Wichita Public Schools USD 259
Wichita Public Schools revises quarantine guidelines, warns parents to prepare for temporary closures
Wichita BOE president Stan Reeser suspended the first meeting of 2022 after some attendees,...
Wichita students react to cancelled board meeting
Sedgwick County Health Department.
COVID-19 cases reach new highs in Kansas, Sedgwick County

Latest News

Bird City foundation
Western Kansas towns receive much-needed funding thanks to community members
Kansas Wildlife Relief
Kansas Wildfire Relief
Harvey County's reuse program allows residents to use previously used items for their own needs.
Harvey County introduces HHW reuse program
Jace playing at his new daycare, located at his mom's workplace at Country View Elementary in...
Winfield School District launches daycare to serve teachers and staff