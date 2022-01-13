Kansas Rotary Clubs distributing 20,000 meals to those in need

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Volunteers representing a collaboration of eight Kansas Rotary clubs will gather on Monday, January 17, 2022 to prepare 20,000 meals for distribution to people in need.

The packaging event will occur at the Derby Welcome Center, 611 N Mulberry Rd. in Derby. It will begin at 2 p.m. If you want to come see the assembly line at work, the ideal time for viewing is 2:30. COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place.

The participating clubs donated $6,000 to purchase the food and packaging materials. An estimated 100 volunteers from the clubs will team up to prepare the 20,000 meal servings. At the conclusion of the packaging event volunteers will take a share of the meals back to their own clubs for distribution to local food banks or other groups that work with those in need.

The Rotary Clubs participating are:

Rotary Club of Wichita (Downtown)

Rotary Club of East Wichita

Rotary Club of West Wichita

Rotary Club of Derby

Rotary Club of El Dorado

Sunrise Rotary Club

Rotary Club of Wichita (Old Town)

Rotary Club of Andover

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.