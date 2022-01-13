Advertisement

Officers find dead woman in car near Emporia

Generic image of police line
Generic image of police line(KWCH 12)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (AP) - Lyon County authorities say a person is in custody after deputies found a dead woman inside a vehicle near Emporia. The sheriff’s office says deputies were alerted Wednesday night to check on the welfare of two adults and two children inside a vehicle.

Deputies stopped the car on U.S. 50 west of Emporia. Sgt. Doug Stump says when the driver got out, a deceased woman was found inside. He says the driver was arrested for charges not related to the woman’s death. The two children inside the vehicle were not harmed and are in protective custody.

