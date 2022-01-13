Advertisement

Report: COVID-19 leading cause of death among US police officers in 2021

A report from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund says COVID-19 was the leading...
A report from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund says COVID-19 was the leading cause of death among U.S. police officers last year.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – COVID-19 was the leading cause of death among U.S. police officers in 2021, according to a new report.

The report from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund found more than 300 federal, state and local police officers died because of COVID last year.

Despite the numbers, police officers and law enforcement unions have pushed back against vaccine mandates and have threatened resignations and lawsuits.

COVID is still a significant problem for many law enforcement agencies. Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore said more than 800 members of his department are now in quarantine for COVID.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Back to School
Kansas schools closing due to staff shortages, student absences
Wichita teacher works with student in USD 259.
UPDATE: Kansas BOE votes to ease requirements for substitute teachers
Wichita Public Schools USD 259
Wichita Public Schools revises quarantine guidelines, warns parents to prepare for temporary closures
Ben Lee said he working to create a special space for those dealing with mental health after...
Salina man working to create mental health space following wife’s death
Wichita BOE president Stan Reeser suspended the first meeting of 2022 after some attendees,...
Wichita students react to cancelled board meeting

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
Deputies say three children under the age of 8 were found dead inside a Le Grand, California,...
Mother of 3 children found dead in Calif. apartment charged with murder
Snow Saturday
Noon First Forecast
A student walks to Roberto Clemente Community Academy in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood on...
Teachers confront half-empty classrooms as virus surges
FILE - Kanye West appears at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 9,...
Los Angeles police investigate Ye after battery complaint