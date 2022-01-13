Sedgwick County Health Department testing center will be closed Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) Community Vaccine Clinic and testing site will be closed Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.

Below is a list of clinics in Sedgwick County that are open for COVID-19 testing on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Jan. 17:

CVS Pharmacy ( No-cost if symptomatic or exposed)

Walgreens Drive-Thru Testing ( Call for cost)

Dandurand Drugs ( No-cost)

Wichita COVID Testing , 7015 E. Central, Wichita ( Call for cost )

MedExpress ( Call for cost )

Professional Pharmacy , 744 N. Waco Ave., Wichita ( No-cost Antigen test only – Schedule online)

KDHE Mass Testing Site at Chester Lewis Academic Learning Center, 1847 N. Chautauqua St, Wichita (No-cost)

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.