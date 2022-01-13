Advertisement

Sedgwick County Health Department testing center will be closed Monday

Sedgwick County Health Department's COVID-19 testing center will be closed on Martin Luther...
Sedgwick County Health Department's COVID-19 testing center will be closed on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) Community Vaccine Clinic and testing site will be closed Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.

Below is a list of clinics in Sedgwick County that are open for COVID-19 testing on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Jan. 17:

  • CVS Pharmacy (No-cost if symptomatic or exposed)
  • Walgreens Drive-Thru Testing (Call for cost)
  • Dandurand Drugs (No-cost)
  • Wichita COVID Testing, 7015 E. Central, Wichita (Call for cost)
  • MedExpress (Call for cost)
  • Professional Pharmacy, 744 N. Waco Ave., Wichita (No-cost Antigen test only – Schedule online)
  • KDHE Mass Testing Site at Chester Lewis Academic Learning Center, 1847 N. Chautauqua St, Wichita (No-cost)

