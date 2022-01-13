Advertisement

Valley Center cancels classes amid rising COVID cases

Valley Center High School in Valley Center, Kan.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KWCH) - Valley Center USD 262 announced that is canceling class on Friday as the district battles a high number of COVID positive cases. The district said the number of known positive COVID-19 cases in the district has increased from 86 to 217 in the last week,

USD 262 said Friday’s emergency closure will be similar to a snow day. There will be no remote learning. A note sent home Thursday advised parents to find childcare alternatives in the event of a temporary closure.

“More than 10% of our staff is out COVID-19 positive, with additional staff out because they have sick children, have other health issues, are dealing with closed childcare, etc. For example, in one building this week over 30% of the staff were unable to work. While we have been able to fill the gaps caused by staff absences for the past two weeks, we are now beyond our ability to do so. In addition, nearly 6% of our students are COVID-19 positive,” said the district.

When students return to school Tuesday week, masks will be required from Jan. 18-21 at West Elementary School, Wheatland Elementary School, Valley Center Intermediate School and Valley Center Middle School. Masks will remain optional but recommended at Abilene Elementary School and Valley Center High School.

