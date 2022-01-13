Weather Alert: Snow chance moving in Fri. Night/Saturday for some

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Clouds roll in ahead of a system that will track through the area Friday night and Saturday. It will bring some snow to the area that may impact some road conditions, especially Saturday morning.

Low temperatures Friday will be in the 30s and highs will be cut off in the 40s and 50s with clouds thickening up throughout the day. Chances for rain showers will begin in northern Kansas late in the afternoon and then spread south into the evening. It will turn windy across central and western Kansas with gusts likely going above 40 mph into the afternoon and evening.

We should expect the rain to switch over to snow heading into Saturday morning. Accumulations will be heaviest near Topeka and KC where 2-4 inches will likely fall. Central Kansas will see trace amounts, with generally trace-1 expected around Hutch and Wichita.

Strong north winds and cold temperatures are likely on Saturday. Snow chances will taper late in the afternoon.

It will start warming back up on Sunday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: N/SE 5-10. Low: 34.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. High: 56.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy; rain showers mixing with snow. Wind: N/NW 20-30; gusty. Low: 22.

Sat: High: 28 AM light snow, then cloudy and windy.

Sun: High: 44 Low: 14 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 52 Low: 23 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 57 Low: 28 Becoming partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 37 Low: 25 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 30 Low: 14 Becoming mostly sunny.

