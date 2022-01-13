Advertisement

WPD: Wichita sees decrease in violent crimes from 2020 to 2021

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department released its crime statistics for 2021 on Wednesday.

Crime went down in nearly every category compared to 2020. In total, there was a 3.5% decrease in violent crimes. Here’s a breakdown:

  • Homicides went down more than 8%.
  • Rapes went down 3%
  • Robberies were down nearly 5%.
  • Aggravated assault and battery crimes went down nearly 3%.

Captain Jason Stephens with the Wichita Police Department cites the pandemic as a factor for the higher crime rate in 2020.

“We had closed schools, and that combined with a lot of our entertainment establishments in the city being closed; it gave juveniles particularly nothing else to do with their time. I believe in 2020 that did have a negative impact on our crime rate,” he said.

Looking at property crimes, there was a nearly 10% drop in burglaries. Thefts also dropped a half percent, but auto accessory crimes rose by more than 20 percent.

Captain Stephens said he believes the increase has to do with the rise in catalytic converter thefts. Auto thefts also saw a 14% increase compared to 2020.

