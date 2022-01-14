Advertisement

1 dead in Barton County crash

The Barton County Sheriff's Office said 36-year-old Eric M Steinert died Thursday, January 13,...
The Barton County Sheriff's Office said 36-year-old Eric M Steinert died Thursday, January 13, 2022, when his truck collided with a semi at the intersection of Northeast 130 Avenue and NE. 70th Rd.(Barton County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - The Barton County Sheriff’s Office said a 36-year-old man died Thursday afternoon after his truck collided with a semi at the intersection of Northeast 130 Avenue and NE 70th Rd. A call was placed to 911 around 12:20 p.m. to report that the two trucks had collided and were on fire.

On the scene, investigators learned that a 2005 Mack truck configured as a water hauler was southbound on Northeast 130 Avenue. A 1995 Peterbilt truck with a flatbed semi-trailer loaded with a Kenworth truck tractor approached the intersection westbound and failed to yield right-of-way at the intersection pulling into the path of the southbound Mack truck.

The Kenworth truck that was loaded on the semi-trailer, broke free and came to rest on the roadway. The tank on the Mack was torn from its mounts also coming to rest on the roadway. Shortly after the impact, all three trucks caught fire. The fire traveled down the ditch on both sides of the roadway setting fire to two fields and multiple round bales of hay that were about a quarter of a mile away. The Claflin Fire Department was able to quickly bring the blaze under control.

The driver of the Mack truck, Eric M Steinert, 36, of Russell, Kan., died on the scene. The driver of the Peterbilt truck was transported to Great Bend Regional Hospital by Claflin EMS. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated and released.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Back to School
Kansas schools closing due to staff shortages, student absences
Wichita Public Schools USD 259
Wichita Public Schools revises quarantine guidelines, warns parents to prepare for temporary closures
Wichita teacher works with student in USD 259.
UPDATE: Kansas BOE votes to ease requirements for substitute teachers
Ben Lee said he working to create a special space for those dealing with mental health after...
Salina man working to create mental health space following wife’s death
Generic image of police line
Newton woman dies in car near Emporia

Latest News

COVID-19
Supreme Court maintains vaccine mandate on healthcare workers
Patience is key if you’re looking to get tested for COVID-19, as healthcare centers across the...
Health experts explain importance of getting tested for COVID-19
Wichita Public Schools staffing
More Kansas schools closing due to staffing issues
Sedgwick County testing
Health experts explain importance of COVID testing