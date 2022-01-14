1 dead in Barton County crash

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - The Barton County Sheriff’s Office said a 36-year-old man died Thursday afternoon after his truck collided with a semi at the intersection of Northeast 130 Avenue and NE 70th Rd. A call was placed to 911 around 12:20 p.m. to report that the two trucks had collided and were on fire.

On the scene, investigators learned that a 2005 Mack truck configured as a water hauler was southbound on Northeast 130 Avenue. A 1995 Peterbilt truck with a flatbed semi-trailer loaded with a Kenworth truck tractor approached the intersection westbound and failed to yield right-of-way at the intersection pulling into the path of the southbound Mack truck.

The Kenworth truck that was loaded on the semi-trailer, broke free and came to rest on the roadway. The tank on the Mack was torn from its mounts also coming to rest on the roadway. Shortly after the impact, all three trucks caught fire. The fire traveled down the ditch on both sides of the roadway setting fire to two fields and multiple round bales of hay that were about a quarter of a mile away. The Claflin Fire Department was able to quickly bring the blaze under control.

The driver of the Mack truck, Eric M Steinert, 36, of Russell, Kan., died on the scene. The driver of the Peterbilt truck was transported to Great Bend Regional Hospital by Claflin EMS. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated and released.

