Eastbound I-70 closed in western Kansas due to crash

Traffic backed up on I-70 due to accident
Traffic backed up on I-70 due to accident(KanDrive.org)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Eastbound I-70 was closed between mile markers 1 and 12 in western Kansas due to an injury accident, the Kansas Highway Patrol said.

Traffic was diverted to Old Hwy 24 at Karanado, with re-entry available at mile marker 12 near Goodland.

The KHP said it was also working a non-injury crash at eastbound mile marker 137, which happened because of wind gusts.

