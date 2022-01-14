Eastbound I-70 closed in western Kansas due to crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Eastbound I-70 was closed between mile markers 1 and 12 in western Kansas due to an injury accident, the Kansas Highway Patrol said.

EB I-70 will be temporarily shut down at mile post 1 to mile post 12 due to an injury crash. Traffic will be diverted to Old Hwy 24 at Kanarado and can get back on I-70 at mile post 12. See map!



We are also working a non-injury crash at mile post 137 EB (pic) due to wind gusts. pic.twitter.com/eDNfIuM69G — Trooper Tod (@TrooperTodKHP) January 14, 2022

Traffic was diverted to Old Hwy 24 at Karanado, with re-entry available at mile marker 12 near Goodland.

The KHP said it was also working a non-injury crash at eastbound mile marker 137, which happened because of wind gusts.

