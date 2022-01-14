Advertisement

Human remains found buried 8 feet under abandoned home in Alabama

By Tyler Fingert and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – Investigators in Alabama discovered human remains underneath an abandoned home in Georgetown Thursday morning.

According to WALA, the unidentified remains of a man were found roughly eight feet below the surface, under a room in the home.

“In my 23 years in law enforcement, I’ve never seen a body disposed of under a structure and then the floor put back and buried at that depth,” Sgt. Mark Bailey said. “That’s almost deeper than a grave at a cemetery.”

Investigators with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office were led to the crime scene after a series of tips last year.

Thursday was the third time they have been to the home since around Christmas.

The first time they brought K-9s, which hit on an area of interest.

Then last week they came back, but safety issues with the home forced them to postpone the dig until Thursday.

“We’re back out here for a third and final time with some heavy-duty equipment to remove the side of the residence to give us a safe area to conduct the dig,” Bailey said.

Detectives were on scene for hours Thursday removing the remains and collecting evidence. It appears the body may have been buried in December 2020.

“The remains have been here going on 14 months so there is a good bit of decomposition and other factors that just make identification impossible at this time,” Bailey said.

The cause of death is unclear pending an autopsy.

Investigators said they have several persons of interest they are talking to, but no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of police line
Newton woman dies in car near Emporia
Wichita police say two people were injured following a shooting in the 1800 block of S....
Suspect arrested at Sedgwick County Jail in Wednesday night shooting
Ben Lee said he working to create a special space for those dealing with mental health after...
Salina man working to create mental health space following wife’s death
Back to School
Kansas schools closing due to staff shortages, student absences
Valley Center High School in Valley Center, Kan.
Valley Center, other districts cancel classes amid rising COVID cases

Latest News

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan gives an update about the ongoing talks...
US official: Russia prepping pretext for Ukraine invasion
Walmart is facing a possible class-action lawsuit over company-issued uniforms for female...
0114_Walmart Lawsuit_CNN
Gov. Laura Kelly (D-KS) holds an axe for reporters after announcing her plan to "Axe the Food...
Kansas House introduces bill to cut food sales tax
Jameshia Taylor is accused of stabbing her two children in Springfield Township, Ohio.
Mother tells 911 operator she stabbed her own children, sheriff says
A 10-year-old from Brigantine has made it his mission to surf every single day during the...
Boy aims to surf every day for 1,000 days