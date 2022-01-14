Kansans continue to struggle to find covid tests

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Brian and his wife, Anne, are heading to the Virgin Islands, only if they can find a COVID-19 test.

“It’s not Kansas, I’ll put it that way,” said Brian.

They have to get tested within 5 days of their flight to get onto the island.

“They have a good health service down there, but it’s small, it’s for the locals and they are trying to mitigate as much as possible.”

Brian says the planning process hasn’t been as easy as he thought .He quickly found out a free COVID-19 test is hard to come by within the short window he has.

“It’s just another thing you have to deal with.”

What he did find, is not a cheap option. To have peace of mind, they are going to pay for a test, shelling out a couple hundred bucks.

“We are fortunate, my wife and I, we can absorb that cost, which for some people that’s quite a bit.”

He says its frustrating two years into a pandemic and not having easy and free access to a test. He says if you are going on a trip and are required to take a test, plan ahead.

