Kansas City mayor takes on Pittsburgh mayor with a barbecue bet

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce runs with a reception in action against the...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce runs with a reception in action against the Pittsburgh Steelers during an AFC Divisional Playoff football game on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. The Steelers defeated the Chiefs, 18-16. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - More than just a trip to the AFC division round will be on the line this Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. A barbecue bet has been made between Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas and Pittsburgh mayor Ed Gainey.

If Kansas City wins, Gainey has to put on a Chiefs jersey and ship some Pittsburgh barbecue to front-line workers in Kansas City. If the Steelers win, Joe’s Kansas City Barbecue will be sent to front-line workers in Pittsburgh.

“I look forward to sending you a Chiefs’ jersey, Mayor Gainey,” said Mayor Quinton Lucas. ”But more than anything we look forward to sending this barbecue, in the off chance that we lose, to health care workers in Pittsburgh and in Pennsylvania to show that we support them at this time.”

The Chiefs and Steelers will kick off this Sunday at 7:15 p.m.

