KHP: 6-year-old girl killed, two others injured in Friday crash on turnpike near K-15

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:06 AM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE: The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) has identified 6-year-old Regan Sampson as the person who was killed in a crash Friday on the Kansas Turnpike.

KHP says around 8:30 Friday morning, 28-year-old Tori Hornecker was driving an SUV southbound on I-35. The vehicle then left the roadway and struck the back of a semi which was legally parked on the outside shoulder due to mechanical issues.

KHP says the 6-year-old was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Hornecker and an 8-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the semi was not injured.

Update 1 p.m. The Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed one person was killed and two were injured in a crash at around 8:30 Friday morning. Trooper Scott Koehn said the victim was young, but he would “rather not say” how old.

A semi was parked near the shoulder due to mechanical issues when an SUV crashed into it from behind. Koehn said the cause of the crash is under investigation. He said all occupants of the SUV were wearing seatbelts, and two people were transported to the hospital.

The roadway was opened around 12:50 Friday afternoon, though one southbound lane remained close.

A crash on the turnpike has closed southbound traffic between mile markers 44 and 47 in Wichita.

We are working to confirm the details of the crash and we have a crew on the scene. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

Crash on turnpike near K-15
Crash on turnpike near K-15(KWCH)

